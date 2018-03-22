Rangers' Tony Barnette: Availability uncertain for Opening Day
Barnette (back) said the he "doesn't know" if he will be cleared prior to Opening Day, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Barnette was scratched from Monday's expected Cactus League appearance and has yet to resume throwing off a mound since. The right-hander remains hopeful that he will be healthy before Texas begins the regular season against the Astros on Thursday, and commented that his back felt better after a few days of rest.
