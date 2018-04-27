Barnette was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

Barnette wound up missing the minimum 10 days required of a disabled list stint after incurring shoulder inflammation back on April 17. He'll resume his normal role as a middle reliever for Texas moving forward. Jose Leclerc was optioned to Triple-A to clear a roster spot for him.

