Rangers' Tony Barnette: Back from DL on Friday
Barnette was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Barnette wound up missing the minimum 10 days required of a disabled list stint after incurring shoulder inflammation back on April 17. He'll resume his normal role as a middle reliever for Texas moving forward. Jose Leclerc was optioned to Triple-A to clear a roster spot for him.
