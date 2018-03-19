Barnette was scratched from Monday's spring game due to lower-back tightness, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Barnette was expected to start Monday's Cactus League contest against the Rockies before the injury cropped up. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more will hopefully be known following the conclusion of Monday's spring game. Consider him day-to-day for now.

