Rangers' Tony Barnette: Headed for DL
Barnette (back) will open the regular season on the disabled list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Barnette has not thrown in a game since March 13, but did throw a bullpen session Saturday. While he's getting close to a return, the Rangers felt Barnette would not have enough time to get ready for the regular season.
