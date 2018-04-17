Rangers' Tony Barnette: Lands on DL
Barnette was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation.
It's unclear when the injury cropped up, as Barnette tossed a pair of scoreless innings in his last outing, but the issue is nonetheless serious enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. The move is retroactive to April 15, making the reliever eligible for activation April 25 should he be ready. Ryan Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding roster move.
