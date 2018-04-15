Rangers' Tony Barnette: Looks like 2016 version in Saturday's win
Barnette pitched two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out three in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Houston.
Barnette entered the game with Texas down, 5-1, and was an effective bridge to back end of the bullpen. This was his second outing since being activated off the disabled list, so it's early, but the performance was reminiscent of his 2016 season, when he was a reliable reliever for the Rangers. The bullpen has been worked hard this season, ranking fifth in innings pitched, so there's an opportunity for someone like Barnette to emerge as multi-inning shutdown guy.
