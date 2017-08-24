Rangers' Tony Barnette: Picks up first save Wednesday
Barnette threw a scoreless 10th frame during Wednesday's win over the Angels to pick up his first save of the season.
Jose Leclerc initially came in to close the game out in the 10th, but after he walked the first two batters he faced, manager Jeff Banister turned to Barnette, who allowed just one hit en route to his first career big-league save. Still, he owns an unimpressive 5.08 ERA in 44.1 innings this season, so don't expect him to see many, if any, save opportunities the rest of the way. Alex Claudio, who tossed two scoreless innings Wednesday, is still the Rangers' top option for saves, while Barnette will stick to a setup role with Matt bush (knee) sidelined.
More News
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Tosses two scoreless innings•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Thrives as long man Saturday•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Shines in long relief Sunday•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Turns in scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Activated from DL•
-
Rangers' Tony Barnette: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...