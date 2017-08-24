Barnette threw a scoreless 10th frame during Wednesday's win over the Angels to pick up his first save of the season.

Jose Leclerc initially came in to close the game out in the 10th, but after he walked the first two batters he faced, manager Jeff Banister turned to Barnette, who allowed just one hit en route to his first career big-league save. Still, he owns an unimpressive 5.08 ERA in 44.1 innings this season, so don't expect him to see many, if any, save opportunities the rest of the way. Alex Claudio, who tossed two scoreless innings Wednesday, is still the Rangers' top option for saves, while Barnette will stick to a setup role with Matt bush (knee) sidelined.