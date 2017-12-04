Rangers' Tony Barnette: Re-signs one-year deal with Rangers
Barnette signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Rangers on Monday.
Barnette will return to the Rangers at a cheaper price after the team declined his $4 million option for the 2018 season in November. The 34-year-old reliever has made 50 appearances for Texas in each of the past two seasons, and despite struggling in 2017, he still owns a 3.69 FIP and 106:38 K:BB across 117.2 innings of work over that stretch. He'll likely fill a middle relief role to open the 2018 season, though given the lack of bullpen depth the Rangers currently have, Barnette could easily earn a higher-leverage role if he's able to regain his 2016 form.
