The Rangers activated Barnette (back) from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barnette has been sidelined since mid-March with back stiffness and had his final rehab appearance with Double-A Frisco on Monday, tossing two scoreless innings. The 34-year-old was expected to have an additional rehab session prior to returning, but the placement of starting pitcher Doug Fister (hip) on the disabled list prompted the move.