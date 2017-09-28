Rangers' Tony Barnette: Roughed up in relief Wednesday
Barnette ceded five runs on four hits and one walk and a wild pitch while retiring just one batter in Wednesday's 12-2 loss to the Astros.
With just five runs allowed over his previous 13 appearances combined, Barnette squandered much of the goodwill he'd built up by imploding in grand fashion Wednesday. Two of the four hits he allowed were home runs, and his rough showing effectively ended any hope the Rangers had of mounting a comeback. The blowup now increased Barnette's ERA to 5.49 over 57.1 innings of the season, and couldn't have come at a worse time with the offseason approaching. Barnette's contract contains a $4 million club option for 2018, and it's unclear at this point if the Rangers would be interested in retaining his rights.
