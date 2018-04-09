Rangers' Tony Barnette: Set for rehab outing Monday
Barnette (back) is scheduled to throw an inning of rehab with Double-A Frisco on Monday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Barnette has been sidelined all season while dealing with back stiffness. He recently pitched on consecutive days for the RoughRiders, however, and declared himself "willing and able" to be activated off the 10-day DL, so he isn't far from making his 2018 big-league debut. That said, the Rangers will send Barnette for at least one more tuneup before calling upon him.
