Barnette was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.

After Barnette was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, the Rangers revealed that the right-hander wouldn't begin a throwing program until at least early August while he recovered from the shoulder strain. Even if he hit no snags in his recovery over the next several weeks, it would have been difficult for Barnette to build up his arm enough to be available by the start of September, so the move to 60-day DL shouldn't dramatically impact his timeline. The transaction will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Cody Gearrin, one of three players the Rangers acquired Sunday from the Giants.

