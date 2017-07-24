Barnette tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rays, giving up one hit and striking out four batters.

After starter Tyson Ross couldn't escape the fourth inning, Barnette entered the contest with two outs and the bases loaded and was able to extinguish the Rays threat by inducing a flyout from Evan Longoria. Barnette was then able to keep the Rays off the board for the next two innings, which proved vital as the Rangers mounted a comeback. Despite his strong performance Sunday, Barnette still seems destined to make most of his appearances in lower-leverage situations while he maintains a 5.87 ERA on the season.