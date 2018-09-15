Barnette (shoulder) will not return this season, Katie Woo of MLB.com reports.

Barnette was placed on the disabled list July 4 after suffering a right shoulder sprain, was transferred to the 60-day DL later in July, and began throwing in August with the intent to return some time in September. He'll finish with a 2.39 ERA over 26.1 innings with the Rangers.

More News
Our Latest Stories