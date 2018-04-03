Barnette (back) threw 24 pitches Monday in an exhibition for Double-A Frisco, and is scheduled to pitch both Thursday and Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Barnette hasn't suffered any setbacks during his throwing sessions, so he'll pitch in back-to-back outings later in the week to see if he feels good enough to head to the big leagues. He's been recovering from a back injury sustained during spring training, and is expected to sit near the middle of the bullpen for the Rangers once healthy.