Rangers' Tony Barnette: Takes mound in exhibition
Barnette (back) threw 24 pitches Monday in an exhibition for Double-A Frisco, and is scheduled to pitch both Thursday and Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Barnette hasn't suffered any setbacks during his throwing sessions, so he'll pitch in back-to-back outings later in the week to see if he feels good enough to head to the big leagues. He's been recovering from a back injury sustained during spring training, and is expected to sit near the middle of the bullpen for the Rangers once healthy.
