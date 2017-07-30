Barnette tossed three shutout innings in relief in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Orioles. He gave up no hits and walked two batters while striking out six.

The Rangers may have found a niche for Barnette as a long man out of the bullpen, as he's looked dominant in that capacity his last two times out, covering 5.1 scoreless innings and registering 10 strikeouts. Despite his recent success, the 33-year-old is still sitting on a 5.35 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 33.2 innings, though a 41:11 K:BB and 3.68 FIP paint a rosier picture.