Rangers' Tony Barnette: Throws consecutive days
Barnette (back) pitched on consecutive days for Double-A Frisco on Thursday and Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Barnette has been out since the final half of spring training dealing with back stiffness. Having a reliever pitch on consecutive days is one of the final boxes to check before returning him to active duty, so we should expect to see Barnette back with the Rangers in short order. Barnette declared himself "willing and able" to be activated off the 10-day disabled list.
