Rangers' Tony Barnette: Throws live BP
Barnette (shoulder) threw an inning of live batting practice Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Barnette, who hasn't pitched since April 14 because of inflammation in his right shoulder, is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but the Rangers will give him time to see how the shoulder responds the day after throwing. With an off day Thursday, it's looking like Barnette will return to the bullpen for Friday's road game against the Blue Jays.
