Barnette covered two scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox. He gave up one hit and struck out two in the outing.

Barnette has been dynamite in relief since the All-Star break, submitting a 2.70 ERA and 20:4 K:BB in 16.2 innings over 10 appearances. Despite his success, the right-hander still remains behind at least closer Alex Claudio and Jose Leclerc in the bullpen pecking order, but Barnette could see more setup opportunities in the contests to come if Matt Bush (concussion, knee) ends up landing on the disabled list.