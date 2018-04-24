Barnette (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Barnette can return from the disabled list Wednesday, but the Rangers will want to get a look at him on the mound before any decisions are made. His return will bolster a beleaguered bullpen that's been called on to pick up too many short outings by starters.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories