Rangers' Tony Barnette: Will throw live BP
Barnette (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Barnette can return from the disabled list Wednesday, but the Rangers will want to get a look at him on the mound before any decisions are made. His return will bolster a beleaguered bullpen that's been called on to pick up too many short outings by starters.
