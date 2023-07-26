Jankowski is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
The switch-hitting Robbie Grossman will get the nod over the lefty-hitting Jankowski in left field while the Astros bring southpaw Framber Valdez to the hill in the series finale. Jankowski recorded a pair of hits in both of the first two games of the series to bring his batting average up to .323 over 167 at-bats on the season.
