Jankowski entered Saturday's game for an injured Wyatt Langford (hamstring) and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in a 15-4 win over Kansas City.

Langford was scheduled for an MRI on Sunday, which will inform his expected absence. Jankowski, who has just 31 plate appearances in this season, could be in line for more starts; however, the Rangers can get by with Evan Carter, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia in the outfield on most nights.