Jankowski is likely to have a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

He'll fill the vacancy left by Leody Taveras, who is still working back from a left oblique strain. Jankowski, 31, signed a minor-league contract with Texas in January after batting just .164 with a .445 OPS in 44 games last season between the Mets and Mariners.