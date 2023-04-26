Jankowski started in left field and went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Cincinnati.

Jankowski swiped his team-leading fourth bag in the ninth inning, threatening to tie the game before Adolis Garcia grounded out to end a potential comeback. Perceived to be a fringe roster addition at the start of the season, Jankowski has lately been a lineup regular in left field against right-handers (.814 OPS), a role that had been slated for Robbie Grossman. While he doesn't have the required at-bats per team game to qualify, Jankowski is second on the team in average (.356) and OBP (.431).