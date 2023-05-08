Jankowski is out of the starting lineup for Monday's game against Seattle.
Jankowski left Sunday's game with tightness in his right hamstring and he'll miss at least one more game while recovering. Robbie Grossman will hit second and play left field with Jankowski out, and Jonah Heim will operate as the designated hitter.
