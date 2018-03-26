Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Re-signs with Rangers
Plouffe signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday.
Plouffe is back with the Rangers after being released by the team last week. The 31-year-old, who hit a combined .198/.272/.318 across 100 games with the Rays and A's last season, will likely report to Triple-A Round Rock to open the season, where he'll serve as organizational infield depth.
