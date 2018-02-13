Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers
Plouffe agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Plouffe's performance at the plate regressed drastically during the 2017 season. He split time between the Rays and A's, over which he played in a combined 100 games. His dismal .198/.272/.318 line accompanied a 28.1 percent strikeout rate. Plouffe has experience at the hot corner, second base, first base and the outfield, so his defensive versatility could provide some value to the Rangers. However, he'll need to show improvement on offense before being much of a fantasy asset.
