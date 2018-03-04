Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Still out of action
Plouffe (intercostal strain) is hoping to return to action Monday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
Plouffe, who has been sidelined since the first spring game against the Rockies on Feb. 25, had hoped to return this weekend. He's on a minor-league deal and, as a non-roster invitee to major-league camp with no guarantees, needs to get on the field to earn his way onto the roster.
