Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Will not break camp in majors

Plouffe will not make the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Plouffe is expected to mull over his options in the coming days, which include requesting a release from the organization in order to pursue a major-league spot with another club. Earlier this spring, Plouffe admitted that he wouldn't accept a minor-league assignment. The 31-year-old was also removed from Wednesday's Cactus League lineup after news of his exclusion from the Opening Day roster broke. Expect a decision on his part in the coming days.