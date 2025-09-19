The Rangers reinstated Mahle (shoulder) from the injured list ahead of his start against Miami on Friday.

A shoulder strain has kept Mahle off a big-league mound since mid-June, though he's made three rehab appearances in the minors this month, coughing up five earned runs with a 10:2 K:BB across 7.1 innings. He threw just 52 pitches during his most recent appearance, so the Rangers may aim to limit his workload Friday against a Marlins offense that's posted a .712 OPS since Sept. 1. Carl Edwards was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.