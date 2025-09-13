Mahle (shoulder) struck out six and allowed one hit and no walks over four shutout innings in his rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

The Rangers had contemplated bringing Mahle back from the 60-day injured list for this weekend's series with the Mets, but he instead remained on assignment with Round Rock to continue getting stretched out as he works his way back from the right shoulder strain that has kept him on the shelf since June 15. The veteran right-hander looked about as sharp as the Rangers could have hoped during his third rehab start Friday, showing improved stuff and command from his prior two outings while firing 31 of his 52 pitches for strikes and generating seven whiffs. He'll likely return from the IL for the Rangers' home series versus the Marlins next weekend, but because he's not yet ready to handle a typical starter's workload, Mahle could temporarily work as a bulk reliever, or perhaps get deployed in a piggyback arrangement with current No. 5 starter Jacob Latz.