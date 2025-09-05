Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Mahle (shoulder) "felt fine" after Tuesday's rehab outing, MLB.com reports.

Mahle was knocked around for five runs on five hits and a walk and reached his pitch limit before retiring a batter in the second inning. The Rangers had hoped Mahle could rejoin the pitching staff following the outing, but the manager is awaiting additional information before making any further determination or deciding on next steps for the right-hander.