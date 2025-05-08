Mahle allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Wednesday. He did not record a strikeout.

Mahle allowed just one hit over the first three innings, but he was tagged for two runs in the fourth frame after yielding solo homers to Alex Bregman and Wilyer Abreu. Mahle generated only four whiffs on 88 pitches (57 strikes) and failed to log a punchout for the first time this season. Still, the 30-year-old right-hander hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his eight starts this season, and his 1.48 ERA and 0.98 WHIP rank fourth and 14th, respectively, in the American League among qualified starters. Mahle is lined up to face the Rockies at home next week.