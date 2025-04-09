Mahle (2-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

Mahle was excellent Wednesday, limiting the Cubs to just one extra-base hit over seven innings to record a second straight win and his first quality start since 2023. The 30-year-old right-hander has allowed just two earned runs on five hits across 13.2 innings in his first three starts this season. Mahle will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Angels.