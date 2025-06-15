Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Likely destined for injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahle won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox and will likely be placed on the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mahle dealt with some shoulder soreness in his most recent start Tuesday, though nothing was reported until Saturday. His move to the injured list is not yet official, but Kumar Rocker will start in Mahle's place Sunday.
