Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Out past trade deadline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that Mahle has been diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain and will not return until after the July 31 trade deadline, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers are hopeful that the shoulder injury won't be a long-term concern, but Mahle has been prescribed some extended rest before he begins ramping back up once he's cleared to start a throwing progression. Mahle has already been sidelined for the past two weeks and is set to miss several more weeks of action before returning from the 15-day injured list.
