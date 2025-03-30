Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox. He allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

Mahle walked four of the 11 batters he faced Saturday and was taken out of the game after giving up a bases-loaded walk to Rafael Devers in the second inning. Only 30 of Mahle's 61 pitches found the strike zone, and the Rangers were forced to turn to the bullpen for the final 7.1 frames of the game. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing and is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.