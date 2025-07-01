Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mahle (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The veteran right-hander has already been ruled out through the July 31 trade deadline due to a rotator cuff strain, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his return timeline much. Mahle will be eligible to be reinstated in mid-August, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to return at that point, especially since he's still in the midst of a rest period.
More News
-
Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Out past trade deadline•
-
Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Shelved with shoulder soreness•
-
Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Likely destined for injured list•
-
Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Shoulder sore ahead of scheduled start•
-
Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Comes away with sixth win•
-
Rangers' Tyler Mahle: Surrenders four runs in loss•