Mahle (elbow) is expected to face live hitters Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Mahle has been throwing bullpen sessions over the past few weeks, and facing live hitters appears to be just another step in the recovery process. It's been a little more than a year since the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery, and Mahle isn't expected to be ready for game action until some point after the All-Star break.