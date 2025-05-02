Mahle (3-1) came away with the loss against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Mahle gave up an RBI single to Miguel Andujar in the first inning, but the former stranded baserunners on the corners to limit the damage to one run. Mahle retired 12 straight batters over the next five scoreless frames, but he was still tagged with the loss as the Rangers' bats fell silent against Jeffrey Springs and the A's bullpen. Mahle has four quality starts over his last five outings, and his 1.19 ERA over 37.2 innings is tied with Max Fried for second best in the majors behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1.06). Mahle is lined up to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week.