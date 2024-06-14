Mahle (elbow) threw 30-to-40 pitches in a live batting practice session Thursday, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.
This was Mahle's second live BP session. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the right-hander showed good command and velocity. He'll take a week off before throwing more live BP, then Mahle will go on a rehab assignment.
