The Rangers acquired Owens from Atlanta on Friday in exchange for J.P. Martinez.

Texas needed to clear a spot on its 40-man roster for the addition of David Robertson. Owens does not need to be added to the 40-man yet but is a nice-looking relief prospect who held a 3.03 ERA and 67:22 K:BB over 65.1 frames between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi in 2023. The 23-year-old will likely report to Double-A Frisco to start the 2024 season.