Rangers' Tyler Phillips: Likely to open at Frisco
Phillips is expected to start the 2020 season at Double-A Frisco, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
A 16th-round pick in 2015, Phillips has been been a workhorse in the system, averaging 120 innings and 21 starts over the last three seasons. He finished up 2019 at Frisco, surviving a rocky start to go 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA over his final 10 starts for the RoughRiders. He needs to locate his pitches, because Phillips isn't blowing anyone away with a low-wattage fastball. His best pitch is a changeup, but he added a sharper breaking ball last year, which could move him from fringy prospect to viable back-end starter in the majors.
