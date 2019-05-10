Phillips was promoted to Double-A Frisco on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Phillips began the season at High-A Down East and posted a fantastic 1.19 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB through six starts. The 21-year-old typically sits in the low 90s with a curveball and changeup, and features a 1.7 BB/9 over his minor-league career.

