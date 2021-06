Phillips (elbow) returned from the 7-day injured list Saturday at Double-A Frisco and gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while recording one out in his relief appearance against Northwest Arkansas.

Phillips was back in action after a right elbow injury had sidelined him for a little over two weeks. The 23-year-old now maintains a 2.51 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 14.1 innings through his five outings (four starts) with Frisco this season.