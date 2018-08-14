Rangers' Tyler Phillips: Throws five scoreless

Phillips allowed five hits and didn't walk a batter over five scoreless innings for Low-A Hickory on Monday.

No surprise here. Phillips throws strikes and rarely issues a free pass. He hasn't walked more than two in any game, has walked none in nine of 20 starts and just 12 over 116 innings. The 20-year-old right-hander survives a low wattage fastball (89-93 mph) by utilizing a curveball and changeup to induce weak contact.