Smith was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Smith was claimed off waivers from Seattle less than two weeks ago, but the Rangers have already found an infield-depth upgrade in the form of Phil Gosselin. The 26-year-old has hit just .237/.326/.342 in 89 games in the Pacific Coast League this year, so it seems unlikely he will be added back onto the roster in September.

