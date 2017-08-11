Smith was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Smith was only with the Rangers for two days, but will head back down to Round Rock with the activation of Jhan Marinez, who was claimed off waivers by the club on Thursday. Although Smith was recently claimed off waivers and called up to the big-league team himself, the infielder could spend the next couple weeks at the Triple-A level until September rolls around, while providing depth for the organization.