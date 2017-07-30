Rangers' Tyler Smith: Nabbed off waivers by Texas
The Rangers claimed Smith off waivers from the Mariners on Sunday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Texas immediately optioned Smith to Triple-A Round Rock, where he'll function as organization depth in the middle infield. The 26-year-old, who made his major-league debut with the Mariners earlier this season, has spent the bulk of the campaign at Triple-A Tacoma, producing a .239/.330/.347 slash line across 330 plate appearances. He profiles as a glove-first player and looks destined for a utility role at the big-league level in the long run.
