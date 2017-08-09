Rangers' Tyler Smith: Promoted to big club
Smith was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It's Smith's first promotion to the big club since the Rangers picked him up off waivers from the Mariners a little over a week ago. As a glove-first player with an unremarkable .237/.326/.342 slash line in the Pacific Coast League this season, Smith likely doesn't have a future as a big-league regular, but he could be a useful utility infielder off the bench while he's up with the Rangers.
